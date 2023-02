COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer, is in custody.

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Dahlheimer has numerous warrants and was wanted for multiple crimes throughout the CSRA.

His crime include entering autos and burglaries in Columbia County and multiple car thefts in Richmond County.