EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s arrested a Murder suspect from Ohio.

David Harden III

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old David Harden, III, wanted by law enforcement in Bedford, OH, on an outstanding warrant for Murder, was arrested in Columbia County Thursday night.

The suspect was staying in the Blue Ridge Commons apartment complex on Commons Drive in Evans.

In addition to the Murder charge, records show that Harden was booked into Columbia County Detention Center on multiple drug and weapon charges, including Possession and Distribution of Marijuana, Possession and Distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II Drugs, Possession of a Schedule I Drug, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt of Crime.