GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects that allegedly stole merchandise, cash and gift cards valued at over $10,000.

Police say it happened on November 30th at the Walmart in Grovetown.

Investigators say the two people pictured got the items by using “deceptive techniques,” which involved both credit cards and cash.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.