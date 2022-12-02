COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

The crimes happened at Newsom Electric located at 2505 Landrum Court in Martinez and Howell Electric located at 4163 Wheeler Road in Martinez.

Officials say the pictured male dropped off two other males, who cut off the catalytic converters and later returned to pick them up.

The vehicle is missing a hubcap on the rear right wheel.

If you recognize this man or vehicle, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.