COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in reference to a Theft by Deception and Shoplifting.

Authorities say the incident happened on Thursday, July 13th at the Walgreens on Washington Road and Bobby Jones Expressway.

If anyone has any information on the subject in the pictures or the person’s whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 541-2800.