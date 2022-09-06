COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 3-year-old was found wandering through a Martinez neighborhood on Monday morning while the babysitter was reportedly asleep.

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road. His photo was posted to the Sheriff’s Office social media accounts in an attempt to identify him.

The child’s home was later located on the 300 block of Deerwood Court, where they found 37-year-old Stefanie Jones, the child’s babysitter. Jones told investigators that she was in bed asleep and was not aware that the child got out.

DFACS responded and turned over the boy to a family friend, because the child’s mother was working outside the area.

Jones was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor. A mugshot is pending.