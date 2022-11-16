EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A former Columbia County School District paraprofessional has been charged with simple battery after using “improper restraints” to de-escalate a situation involving an Evans Elementary School student.

According to a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the paraprofessional James Mock was initially placed on administrative leave following the incident pending a county investigation. However, Mock issued his resignation during the investigation and was subsequently charged.

While school officials have not specified what led up to or what occurred exactly during the incident, they do tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the student in question was evaluated by the school nurse and their parents were immediately contacted. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The county says that staff “are routinely and professionally trained on how to properly de-escalate a situation while keeping students safe.” They also condemned Mock’s reported use of improper restraint, calling it “inacceptable [sic] and will not be tolerated.”

The incident involving Mock, who had been a paraprofessional with the county since 2018, was reported to the Professional Standards Commission.