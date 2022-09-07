SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has turned himself into law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home.

Officials say Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the bloodshed early Wednesday and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Police stayed on the phone with him until the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol. Police were called to a home in Dublin around 12:45 a.m.

The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled in a vehicle.