SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A California man is behind bars after being charged with murder and other crimes.

According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Kentavious Tyrek Harris, 28, has been charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

According to the arrest warrant, Harris and his co-conspirators were involved in an armed robbery and burglary which resulted in the victim being shot and killed in 2017.

According to authorities, SLED was called in to investigate by the Calhoun Falls Police Department.

Investigators say that Harris has been booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday.