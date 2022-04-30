SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will remain behind bars without bond pending the outcome of a psychiatric evaluation.

In a court ruling issued Friday, Judge Grace Knie wrote that there is concern that Kennedy presents a danger to both himself and to the community if released.

Kennedy, 17, has been held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center since his arrest on February 8 on a charge of felony driving under the influence following a crash which killed 54-year-old Larry Parris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving his truck on West Murph Road when it traveled onto a private driveway and hit a building.

Investigators said Parris was run over by Kennedy and pushed into the building during the crash.

Kennedy has appeared before a judge four times since the crash in an attempt to be given bond.

Previous bond decisions were delayed due to requests for a toxicology report and Kennedy’s medical records.

In a hearing Thursday, the Spartanburg County Solicitor said the toxicology report revealed Kennedy had 1.5 ng/mL of THC and 66 ng/mL of prescribed Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

The judge delayed issuing a ruling at that bond hearing until Friday.

Judge Knie ordered the psychiatric evaluation to be conducted within the next 45 days, after which another decision about bond can be made.