Bystander shot following altercation at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday evening around 9:37 P.M. Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they discovered there was an argument in the parking lot of Smart Grocery. The clerk, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the hand while leaving the business.

The injury is considered non life threatening.

A suspect is in custody and CID is on the scene. There is no other information at this time.

