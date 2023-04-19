EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is behind bars accused of Murder.

According to the City of Vidalia Police Department, 20-year-old Jami Janae Davis of Midville, Ga., was taken into custody by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of Kaysey Jordan.

On April 15th, the Vidalia Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Jenkins Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Once on scene, officers found 21-year-old Kaysey Jordan with multiple stab wounds. Ms. Jordan was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Davis is charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife during the commission of a crime.

Authorities are asking anyone that may have information about this alleged crime to call the City of Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or the GBI at (478) 374-6988. Tips call also be submitted at (800) 597-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.