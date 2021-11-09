Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting on Girard Avenue

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Tanaus Rouse following a shooting on Girard Avenue Tuesday night.

Burke County deputies and EMA responded to the 600 block of Girard Avenue after a person was shot. Once they arrived on scene, the victim was located. The victim was shot in the foot with non-life threatening injuries and was sent to AUMC for treatment.

Deputies are searching for the suspect, Tanaus D. Rouse, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have aby information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.