Burke County School coach arrested for Sexual Battery

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) - The arrest of Travis Thomas happened Monday morning after a complaint was filed with the Burke Sheriff's Office.

Thomas has been a teacher for The Burke County School System for 13 years. He's accused of inappropriately touching a boy at the middle school.

"The victim is a male subject under the age of 16 who is a middle school student," explained Lieutenant Randall Norman. "In regards to this case, the offender inappropriately touched the victim by the palm of his hands, and touched the victim in his genital area."

The director of football operations for Burke County High School is facing charges of felony sexual battery.

The initial report of Thomas was made directly to the BCSO without notification to the school system.

The teacher is on administrative leave while school resource deputies, and criminal investigators gather information.

"If other charges do come forth, then he will be taken into custody for those charges," said Norman. "Those charges will be applied, and we'll continue the investigation until it's complete. Then we will allow it to be decided within our justice system."

The incident allegedly happened during a sports practice at the middle school, where Thomas is also the head basketball coach.

Investigators say they used video evidence to make the arrest.

"Thus far the evidence has led us to charge him to with the one offense of felony sexual battery," said Norman. "With this continuously being an open investigation other charges could potentially be forthcoming, and other charges can be applied in this case."

Lieutenant Norman and the rest of the BCSO say cases like this one must be reported immediately for the safety of all children.

"We will swiftly open an investigation, and we will address those issues," explained Norman. "Whether they are valid or non-valid, we will still address the issue. We will investigate it to the fullest, and we will determine what happens after that."

Travis Thomas has posted bail. However, the school system says he is not allowed on the school's property or have contact with the students until the matter is resolved.

Amy Nunnally with the Burke County School System released the following statement:

Thank you for your interest in Burke County Public Schools. The matter you have asked us to go on camera about is under active investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Department and by the School District. It is our practice to not comment on such matters while under investigation. As a public school teacher, he has certain rights to due process which must be observed, however, the safety and well-being of students is our first and primary concern. Thus, the employee is on leave and is prohibited from coming on to school system property until the matter is resolved.

