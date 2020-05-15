Burke County registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 37-year-old William Thomas Voss, a registered sex offender, was arrested by the GBI and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for possession of child pornography.

The GBI began an investigation on Voss after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Voss had possibly uploaded child pornography to a social media app.

Voss is being detained at the Burke County Jail. More charges could be pending as this is an active investigation.

This investigation is part of an effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that is within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to find people involved in the trade of child pornography. The ICAC program was created by the U.S. Department of Justice as a response to the growing number of teens and children using the internet, the rapid increase in child porn, and the increase in predators searching for contact with unsupervised, underage victims.

If anyone has information regarding this case, or other cases of child exploitation, please contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit at 404-270-8870.

