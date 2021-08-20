Burke County man wanted on firearms, child cruelty charges

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

42-year-old Eddie Lamar Jackson, AKA Buckwheat, is wanted on charges of Cruelty to Children, two counts of Pointing a Firearm at Another, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Investigators say Jackson is considered Armed & Dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633