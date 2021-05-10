Burke County man sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Burke County man has been sentenced to time federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory.

47-year-old Telly Savalas Carswell has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

In March, Carswell pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Methamphetamine.

Once released from prison, Carswell will serve three years of supervised release.

Also pleading guilty in the case, 47-year-old Cedrick Gabriel “Pop” Brown is awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began the investigation in January 2020 while conducting a search of a home on May 7, 2020 with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and DEA agents. They found a pill press, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs as well as nearly $9,000 in cash, as well as paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

“Drug traffickers like Carswell and Brown prey on rural communities, spreading poison for profit,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Vigilant law enforcement makes our neighborhoods safer when it identifies and shuts down these illegal markets.”

Both Carswell and Brown reportedly have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses.