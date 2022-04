BURKE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – One Burke County man has been found guilty for child molestation.

According to District Attorney Jared Williams, Brayan Gonzalez-Colocho was sexually abusing a 7-year-old by forcing the child to perform oral sex on him.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Gonzalez-Colocho has been sentenced to 25 years in confinement without parole on the Aggravated Child Molestation charge and a concurrent 20 years of confinement on the Child Molestation charge.