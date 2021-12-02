Burke County man faces 10 years in prison after GBI finds hundreds of child porn images

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man faces more than 10 years in federal prison for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

38-year-old William Voss of Waynesboro was sentenced to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. Voss was also ordered to register as a sex offender and will have to serve 25 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

“In coordination with our law enforcement partners, our office will continue to relentlessly protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Predators like Voss will be identified and held accountable for their crimes.”

GBI agents were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2020 of contraband images identified as originating for Voss’ Burke County home. A search of devices seized from the home found hundreds of images of child pornography.

Voss previously received a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Navy after being court-martialed for possessing child pornography.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our local and federal partners to bring these offenders to justice.”

This case was investigated by the GBI and prosecuted for the U.S. by the Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

If you have any information on a suspected sexual predator, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.