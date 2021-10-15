Burke County man charged with sodomy

AUGSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man is in jail after being charged with sodomizing an autistic man earlier this month.

Burke County Deputies were sent to Doctor’s Hospital on October 11th in response to a sexual assault. There, they met with a man who claimed to be sexually assaulted by 51-year-old Robert Lee Mapp.

The alleged victim claimed he met Mapp while at Hooters on Washington Road. They exchanged numbers as Mapp told him if he ever needed anything to call him.

Deputies say the alleged victim received text messages from Mapp throughout the week and they agreed to have dinner at a downtown Augusta restaurant. The alleged victim told police they went to several bars and he had about 7 drinks. He said he was drunk and eventually ended up in Mapp’s home in Burke County.

At the house, the alleged victim claims he was raped. He said Mapp drove him back to Augusta and dropped him off. The man then went to the hospital and authorities were contacted.

Mapp is in the Burke County Jail. There is no word yet on a court hearing.