BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man is behind bars, facing incest charges.

54-year-old Byron Keith Brown was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on January 1st. He’s charged with Rape, Incest and Cruelty to Persons 65yoa or Older.

Investigators were notified by the victim’s caretaker on December 28th of a possible rape.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators with the aid of DA Natalie Paine and the CAVE Task Force were able to bring the charges against Brown.