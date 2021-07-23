Burke County man arrested on child porn charges

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man is facing charges related to child pornography.

42-year-old John Joseph Engel was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with five counts of Possessing Child Pornography.

He is currently being held at the Burke County Detention Center.

Engel was arrested after investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a tip from the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found that multiple files containing child porn images and videos had been uploaded from his home on the 200 block of Keys Lane.

With the assistance of the GBI Cybercrime Unit, over 40 devices were scanned or seized as evidence pertaining to the case.