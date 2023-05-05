Kenansville, N.C. (WJBF) – The Sardis man arrested Thursday after a stand-off in Wallace, North Carolina has escaped police custody.

According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, Jerry Flakes, Jr., a white male from Burke County, Georgia, that is facing multiple charges from Wallace Police Department after a four-hour standoff at Walmart in Wallace escaped custody at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville around 5:30pm Thursday.

Flakes was in custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital Police under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital.

Hospital police were in charge of watching Flakes for a mental evaluation stemming from the Walmart standoff, when he managed to escape the facility.

Criminal charges were taken out by Wallace Police Department but had not been served pending full mental evaluation.

Flakes was not in custody of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

He is wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain and is considered dangerous.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has a manhunt for Flakes in the Kenansville area of Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and 11 other agencies in finding the suspect.

Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes encouraged the public to lock their vehicles and residences.