BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County has been taken into custody after forcing his family out of the house and threatening them with a knife.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Hadden Pond Road involving Dillon Michael Jaworski, 30.

According to deputies, Jaworski had damaged the inside of the house, forced his mother and the other residents out of the home, locked the doors, and threatened everyone with a knife.

Jaworski’s mother advised officers that there were firearms also located inside the house.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was also called to the scene.

Authorities say that once communication was made with Jaworski, he exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jaworski is behind bars at the Burke County Detention Center and committed for an outstanding Felony Probation Violation warrant.