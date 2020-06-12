Burke County High School teacher charged, accused of sexual assault

(WJBF) – A Burke County High School teacher is behind bars, accused of assaulting one of his students.
50-year-old Eddie Byrd faces multiple charges to include Sexual Assault, Inticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Non-Aggravated Child Molestation.
His alleged victim was 15-years-old.
According to the police report, there were multiple meet ups and they did not happen on school grounds.
The Burke County School System tells NewsChannel 6 as soon as they heard of Byrd’s arrest he was immediately placed on leave with pay.
