BURKE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Burke County Detention Center Officer has been arrested for to smuggling contraband into the detention center.

According to authorities, in February, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received information that contraband was making its way into the Burke County Detention Center.

After launching an official investigation into the allegations, Burke County Criminal Investigation Division says the results led to the arrest of Officer Timothy Kirkland the morning of Thursday, March 31st.

According to investigators, the five year veteran of the detention center was smuggling contraband items, which consisted of tobacco and tobacco products, into the detention center and distributing them to inmates.

Authorities say that Kirkland has been charged with 1 felony count of Bringing contraband across the guard line, and 1 felony count of Violation of oath of office.

Authorities add that Kirkland’s employment with this agency was terminated upon his arrest.

According to investigators, there is no indication at this time that any other contraband was introduced into the facility, and they add that this investigation continues and more charges may be brought as warranted.