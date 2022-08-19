BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two former Blythe residents wanted in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

37-year-old Donald Brantley and 39-year-old Mary Brantley for being sought by Burke County Sheriff’s Office for multiple allegations of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

According to an incident report in the case, the Brantleys had previously lived at an a residence on the 500 block of Mark Walden Road in Blythe. On August 9, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to respond to the house previously occupied by the Brantleys by Burke County Animal Services after two dogs were discovered, possibly abandoned, at the residence.

A witness had been bringing food and water to the two dogs, according to the incident report, with at least one suffering from a bad skin condition and very skinny.

Before Burke County Sheriff’s Office was called, Burke County Animal Services had previously left a door tag at the home asking the dogs’ owners to contact them. At the time of the report, Animal Services had yet to hear back from the owners.

Anyone with information that may lead investigators to both Brantleys are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-6633.