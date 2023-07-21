BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man has been arrested after investigators found him in possession of child pornography.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Response Team executed a search warrant on the 2200 block of Corley Road at 9:30 A.M. on Friday, July 21st.

Investigators say they were able to locate David Pritchett, 62, and arrest him after locating several laptop computers and cellular devices that were taken as evidence.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have been working in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes against Children in this investigation against Pritchett.

Authorities say Pritchett was taken to the Burke County Detention Center where he was committed for the charges of six counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.