MIAMI (AP) – U.S. authorities say the premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory’s ports have been arrested on drug smuggling charges in South Florida.

A criminal complaint shows that Premier Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested Thursday by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money.

Officials said Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard had been at the airport to meet with Mexican drug traffickers, who in fact were undercover DEA agents, to see a shipment of $700,000 in cash that the the BVI officials expected to receive for helping smuggle cocaine from Colombia to Miami and New York.