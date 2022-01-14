Two people killed, another injured in shooting off Bungalow Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a triple shooting.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue.

According to the Public Information Officer, two victims were dead on the scene from gun shot wounds.

A third victim was found shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center. That person’s condition is not known.

Investigators say the incident is believed to be domestic related.

No suspect has been arrested.

Investigators, as well as Crime Scene Technicians, are at the scene of the shootings.