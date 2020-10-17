Shootout reported at Columbia county Circle K

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two teens are facing charges after a reported shooting at an Evans gas station.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the shooting suspects as 19-year-old Julius Nathan Williams and 18-year-old Jordan Stevens.

Police say Williams shot 19-year-old Logan Etterle after the two got into a fight.

The two got into an argument at the gas pumps at Circle K on Washngton Road. The argument ended when Williams drew his weapon and shot Etterle twice, once in the arm and once in the abdomen.

Williams then left the scene with his girlfriend, Stevens, driving the vehicle.

Williams is in custody and Etterle is in surgery. There is no update on his condition.

A witness who was near the convenience store when the shooting happened tells NewsChannel 6, “We were the drivethru window at McDonalds and we heard 3 gunshots and then 2 gunshots right after. We saw a black 4 door SUV speed out of the parking lot with a white car following it down Washington Road toward Augusta. There was one person laying on the ground after the shooting near the gas pumps.”

