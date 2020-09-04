Bond denied for man accused of hitting, dragging Richmond County Deputy during traffic stop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused of hitting and dragging a Richmond County cop with his vehicle will remain behind bars for now.

Kaylon Smith had his initial court appearance Friday morning and the judge denied him bond.

On Wednesday, Deputy Keith Inman pulled him over for a traffic stop, and that’s when police say Smith took off, pinning Inman to the car.

At last check, Inman was still in the hospital but expected to survive.

