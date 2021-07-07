Bojangles supervisor arrested for rape of teen employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man remains behind bars after allegations that he raped an employee under his supervision at the Mike Padgett Highway Bojangles Monday, June 28th.

31-year-old Nickolous Gervond McLamore was arrested June 30th on felony charges of strongarm rape. This came a day after a case report was filed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office by a 16-year-old Bojangles employee and her mother.

According to a report filed in the case, the alleged victim was instructed by McLamore, a supervisor at the Bojangles Restaurant at 3705 Mike Padgett HWY, to clean the restaurants’ bathrooms while on shift at 9:25 p.m.

According to the restaurant’s website, the location is closed to customers at 9 p.m. each night.

As she began to clean an individual stall in the men’s bathroom, McLamore is alleged to have entered behind her, locking the door, and kissing her while pulling at her clothing, to which she asked him to stop, which, according to the report, McLamore did.

Then, the case report continues, when McLamore and the alleged victim went to the bathrooms at approximately 9:45 p.m. to check her work behind her, she told investigators that she stayed by the door, propping it open, so she did not have be alone with McLamore.

She alleges that McLamore then closed the door himself and raped her.

McLamore was arrested the next day.

Currently, there is no bond amount listed for him in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center’s inmate database.