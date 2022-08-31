MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.

Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating.

Puckett confirms that the body of a black male, now identified as 24-year-old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown, was recovered from a submerged car inside the county in the area of Lake Thurmond.

According to McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns, SLED is leading the investigation for all law enforcement agencies involved.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

