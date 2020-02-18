Body of missing college student found, boyfriend arrested on other charges



FORT VALLEY, Ga. |7:40am |02/19/2020 (WJBF) – According to Gunn’s roommate, she was last seen with her boyfriend, Demarcus Little.

Courtesy of: CNN

He is in custody but has not been named as a suspect as this time.

FORT VALLEY, Ga (WJBF) – The body of a missing Fort Valley State University student has been found.

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as that of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn.

The senior at Fort Valley State University was last seen on Friday morning.

Deputies confirm her vehicle was found over the weekend but the front bumper was not attached to the car.

On Monday, the Georgia State Patrol’s aviation team used helicopters to search the area.

Anitra Gunn was a full-time student studying agriculture.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has not announced a cause of death or an arrest in this case.

