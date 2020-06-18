Body found near Augusta Convention Center investigated as homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a suspect in what is now being treated as a homicide.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a dead body found on the third floor of the parking deck at 9th Street and Reynolds Street Thursday morning, just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond County Coroner was then called to the scene.

Investigators are treating the person’s death as a homicide.

Officials tell us they’re now searching for a suspect in connection with the case.

The victim’s identitity has not been released.

