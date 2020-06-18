AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a suspect in what is now being treated as a homicide.
Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a dead body found on the third floor of the parking deck at 9th Street and Reynolds Street Thursday morning, just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond County Coroner was then called to the scene.
Investigators are treating the person’s death as a homicide.
Officials tell us they’re now searching for a suspect in connection with the case.
The victim’s identitity has not been released.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Body found near Augusta Convention Center investigated as homicide
- Florida man charged with attempted sexual coercion of Columbia County minor
- Missouri parents accused of leaving son with disabilities to live alone for more than a month
- Atlanta officers stopped responding to calls after fellow officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks, report says
- Georgia Grown to sell 10,000 boxes of produce to benefit local farmers and nonprofits
- Richmond County elections certified
- Burke County Sheriff gaining some national attention for his thoughts on the Rayshard Brooks’ Shooting