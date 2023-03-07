AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after the body of a person was found inside a home on the 1400 block of Woodbine Road within the Aiken city limits.

According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a death call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim. Additional details about the victim were not immediately provided to WJBF.

Investigators and the Coroner’s Office remain at the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.