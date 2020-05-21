Body found in woods on Gum Swamp Road in Beech Island, two charged

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in the disappearance of Tiffany Odom.

Harry Miller has been charged with concealing the death of another, false statements in a goventment matter, and tampering with evidence.

Brian Foster has been charged with concealing the death of another.

Tiffany Odom was last seen April 11th on Harmon Street near her residence in the Harrisburg community.

There has not yet been a positive identification of the female body found in Aiken County. She has been sent to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy in South Carolina.

This is still an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it comes available.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who’s body was found in a wooded area in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables states that The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of an unidentified white female partially buried in a wooded area on the 400 block of Gum Swamp Road in Beech Island.

The discovery was made Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was then notified of the discovery.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death and identification.

