AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found in a home in Aiken. Tuesday morning.

According to Public Safety, officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Brookhaven Dr. at around 8 a.m. for a report of a possible burglary. When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside the home.

The victim has since been identified as 78-year-old Swint E. Bradberry, Jr. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Bradberry died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Public Safety brought in SLED to assist with the investigation due to the suspicious circumstances. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

