Boat operator dies in crash with seawall in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The Coast Guard says a man operating a workboat has died after crashing into a seawall near the South Carolina coast.



Authorities say the 24-foot (7-meter) vessel called Miss June ran into the wall on the Cooper River in North Charleston around 11:30 p.m. Friday.



The Coast Guard said in a release that the boat's operator, Edward Barnett, died. A second crew member on the boat hurt a leg.



The Coast Guard is investigating the collision, along with the North Charleston Police and state Department of Natural Resources.

