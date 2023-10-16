BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) – A couple from Blythe, Georgia are behind bars for allegedly severely injuring their newborn son.

Arrest warrants provided by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) state David Alan James, 35, and Emma Grace Pittman, 19, of the 3100 block of Goolsby Road were both charged with Aggravated battery and Cruelty to Children in the 1st degree.

The incident happened October 10th at their home in Blythe.

Reports say the 6-week-old had skull fractures, brain bleeding, a blown pupil, injuries to chest, arms, knees, and several other parts of his body.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG) unresponsive where he remains in critical condition.

James and Pittman remain in the Richmond County Jail.