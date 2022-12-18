LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for information after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 4:30 am on Springdale Road near Summit Avenue.

The bicyclist was traveling South on Springdale Road when they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The vehicle believed to be involved in this collision is possibly a silver 1998- 2005 model Chevy S-10 or GMC Sonoma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about this collision to call *HP, 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372). You can also use mobile app P3 Tips or online at 888CrimeSC.com.