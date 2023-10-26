MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that one of the fugitives who escaped from their county jail has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes at a home in Montezuma, Georgia around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The other three fugitives Joey Fournier, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell remain at large.

According to officials, the inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail through a damaged day room window and a cut fence.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of the other escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.