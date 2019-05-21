Beech Island shooting suspect arrested
Beech Island, SC ( WJBF) - A Beech Island man is accused of shooting another man in the head.
It happened last Wednesday at Henry Lattimer's home on Herndon Dairy Road.
The Aiken County Sherriff's Office believes Lattimer shot a man, allegedly standing at his front door.
The suspect says he warned the victim not to come to his house earlier that day, but he did anyway.
Investigators say the victim was found with at least one gunshot to the head.
He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
Lattimer was taken into police custody.
