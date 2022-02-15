Beech Island man on child sex crime charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Beech Island man has been arrested and charged on a number of child sex crimes.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson states that 47-year-old Robert Lynn Starnes is charged with one count of Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Attempted Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen. Bother charges carry a punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators state that Starnes reportedly solicited a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to said minor.

He was arrested on January 26, 2022.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators worked with the Cayce Police Department to make the arrest. The State Attorney General’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.