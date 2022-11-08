RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide.

The incident happened on October 15th.

According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

In the original incident report, offers were called out to B Street in reference to shots fired and one person being shot.

Authorities say Kyan Bowie was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, who had been shot at least one time and later succumbed to his injuries.