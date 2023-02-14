BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — A suspect in the armed robbery of the Peach State Federal Credit Union on February 9 has additionally been charged in the robbery of another bank last September.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old James Antonio Frazier of Aiken went into the Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Warrenville on September 29, 2022, brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

He fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money when a witness told investigators that he got into a Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene. Bank employees said the suspect had on sunglasses, gloves, and a bandana covering his face and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Frazier is now facing additional charges with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and three counts of Kidnapping in addition to the charges he faces in the February robbery.