BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Thursday morning, investigators arrested 27-year-old James Antonio Frazier of Aiken in connection to a bank robbery.

On February 2nd, around1:30 pm, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union located at 143 Old Jackson Road after being alerted to a gunman demanding money. It was reported that the suspect entered the bank, flashed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of money, got into a car and drove away.

None of the employees were harmed during this robbery.

Frazier was arrested around1:00 am after being stopped by deputies on Hitchcock Parkway and Trail RidgeRoad.

He’s been booked in the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of Robbery, Possession of Weapon during a Violent Crime, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and (2) two counts of Kidnapping.

This investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.