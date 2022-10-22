BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — An administrator with Beaufort County School District was charged with sending sexually explicit texts to whom he thought were minors.

The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said Daniel Fallon, 41, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Fallon was caught through the “Rock the Boat” investigation. BPD said officers were posing as underage people on social media and Fallon sent them sexual texts.

On Tuesday, police obtained three warrants for criminal solicitation of a minor. The following day, BPD searched Fallon’s home and car.

Police arrested Fallon and booked him into the Beaufort County Detention Center.