BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the shooting of two separate residences in Keysville, GA.

One of those home belongs Keysville Mayor, Linda Wilkes.

The incidents took place on January 15th, 2023 just before 10: 45 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous!